Wagerr Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $31,054.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012704 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.05 or 0.00533780 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 228,749,925 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.