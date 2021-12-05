Wall Street Games Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $22.58 million and $5.52 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.60 or 0.08336310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00062902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,211.15 or 1.00165845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00078346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

