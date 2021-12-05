Waves Enterprise Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.93 or 0.08300274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00061666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,239.30 or 0.99635872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00078687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

