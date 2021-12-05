Webcoin (WEB) Reaches Market Cap of $9,224.12

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 35% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $9,224.12 and approximately $58.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Webcoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00217090 BTC.

Webcoin (WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

