Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 52,917 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.87% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2,281.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,886 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $54.43 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $57.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63.

