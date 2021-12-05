Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 28.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Shares of BCAT opened at $18.52 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Profile

–

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.