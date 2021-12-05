Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72,110 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.22% of USD Partners worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USDP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in USD Partners during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in USD Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in USD Partners by 84.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in USD Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

USDP stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. USD Partners LP has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.65%.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

