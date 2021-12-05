Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 9.03% of The European Equity Fund worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EEA opened at $10.80 on Friday. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA).

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.