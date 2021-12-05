Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,787 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.60% of OceanFirst Financial worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCFC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,318,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 52.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 235,061 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after buying an additional 231,053 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 63.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 221,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

OCFC stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

