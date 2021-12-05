Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of Blueprint Medicines worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $2,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,299 shares of company stock worth $7,252,283. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $94.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.31. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.