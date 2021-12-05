Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of LGI Homes worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after buying an additional 448,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $151.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average of $154.84. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

