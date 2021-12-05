Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of TEGNA worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 120,930 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.