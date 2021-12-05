Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.84% of AdvanSix worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 57.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

ASIX stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

