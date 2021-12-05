Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.56% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 332,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 73,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,783,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PKB opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

