Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.35% of Meredith worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Meredith by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Meredith by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Meredith by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDP opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

