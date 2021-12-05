Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 47.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 131,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ETX opened at $22.34 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

