Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,977 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Fortis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fortis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

