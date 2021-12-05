Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 241.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,563 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 521,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,972,000 after acquiring an additional 346,886 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,933 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 257,396 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $5,218,000.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $45.45 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66.

