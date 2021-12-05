Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,053 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.50% of Kforce worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 6,056.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.