Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,085 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.48% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.17 on Friday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

