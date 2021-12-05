Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.20 Million Holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.69% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,415,000 after purchasing an additional 335,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 258.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,553,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,074,000.

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $93.45.

