Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.81% of Heritage Financial worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

HFWA stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $821.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.58%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.