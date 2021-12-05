Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.95% of Univest Financial worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. State Street Corp grew its stake in Univest Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 79,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Univest Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Univest Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after acquiring an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $821.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UVSP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

