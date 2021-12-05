Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.44 Million Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,917 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Cryoport worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,385 shares of company stock worth $49,700,482 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of CYRX opened at $63.35 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

