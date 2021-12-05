Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.45% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000.

Shares of ILF opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

