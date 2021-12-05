Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.08% of Hawkins worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hawkins by 4,980.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Hawkins by 54.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hawkins by 94,328.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hawkins in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Hawkins in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

