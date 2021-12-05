Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 34.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,161.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,039 shares of company stock valued at $21,557,667.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

