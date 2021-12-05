Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 185,684 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,684 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.77% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $976.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,813 shares of company stock valued at $488,708 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

