Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,218 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.58% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.