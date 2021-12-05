Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,604 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.69% of UMH Properties worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Aegis upped their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.92%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

