Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,506 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $40.24 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.