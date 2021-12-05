Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 24,793 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.37% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMB stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

