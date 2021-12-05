Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 28,357 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,357 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of Forward Air worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $109.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

