Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,506 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in argenx were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $283.70 on Friday. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. Raymond James raised argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.41.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.