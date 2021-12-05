Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 51,582 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,582 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.01% of United Fire Group worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 99,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $22.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.09. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.90 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

