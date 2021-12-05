Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 548,654 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 548,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.37% of Deluxe worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,669,000 after acquiring an additional 198,025 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 46.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,392,000 after acquiring an additional 84,852 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter valued at $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

