Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHP opened at $76.10 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

