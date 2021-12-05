Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,425 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.75 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

