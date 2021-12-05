Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.