White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,456 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.