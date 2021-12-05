White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

