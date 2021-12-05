WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.10 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001792 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $657.01 million and $13.10 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00038966 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005251 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

