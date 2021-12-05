WOM Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.29 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.69 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00218474 BTC.

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

