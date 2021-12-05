Woodcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $521,602.27 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $521,602.27 and $128,060.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

