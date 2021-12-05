Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.19). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 175.7% in the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $5.01. 8,096,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,755,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.54. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

