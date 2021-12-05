WP Advisors LLC Buys 966 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 5.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $306.84 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.