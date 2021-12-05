WP Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21. The company has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

