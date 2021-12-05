Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $48,063.19 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.34 billion and approximately $365.89 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $48,063.19 or 0.99498471 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00050567 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00036374 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.14 or 0.00822142 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002616 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 256,790 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.