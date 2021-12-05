YAM Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One YAM coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YAM Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

