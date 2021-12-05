YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, YENTEN has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $75,514.88 and $178.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,839.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.95 or 0.08456197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.00314628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.40 or 0.00916063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078571 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.33 or 0.00401983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.00366361 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

